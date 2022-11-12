CBSE Board Exams 2023 to Start From Feb 15: When Will Date Sheet be Released, Anxious Students Ask Board

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today: Taking to Twitter, several students asked when the Board will release the date sheet for CBSE Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: After the date sheet is released, students will get to know the exam guidelines and other important instructions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: Worried about the delay in releasing the CBSE Date Sheet 2023, several students took to Twitter and asked the board to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 as early as possible. Taking to Twitter, one of the students asked when the Board will release the date sheet for students.

In the meantime, various media portals reported that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheets for the Classes 10 and 12 board examination 2023 soon. Some of the reports claimed that the CBSE will release the date sheet by November 20, 2022.

Once released, the students will be able to check the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 and download it from the official website.

As per the earlier trends, the board is likely to release the date sheet for the upcoming board exams in the coming week. Recently, the CBSE announced that the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 15 February 2023. And according to the schedule, the CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment for winter-bound states are set to begin from 15 November to 14 December 2022. However, the CBSE practical exams for other states will be held from 1 January 2023 onwards.

After the date sheet is released, students will get to know the exam guidelines and other important instructions.

Earlier, the board said it will publish the timetables for Classes 10 and 12 separately. So far, there is no update or official confirmation on the release of the timetable for Classes 10 and 12.

Here’s what students said:

@cbseindia29 @Cbse_official @AllCBSENews Good Morning, When will CBSE announce date sheet for Class 12 board exams slated for Feb 2023? Thank you — Mukesh Motwani (@mukeshfromlagos) November 12, 2022

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 Date & Time: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet to be RELEASED SOON at https://t.co/f1qYR9OpUn.in- Steps to download here pic.twitter.com/o4bI1c4gIt — Sunder Barange (@sunder_barange) November 10, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Exams to be conducted once a year

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 will be held once a year this time. According to official information, board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students next year will begin on February 15.

CBSE board exam 2023: Important websites

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

CBSE Exam Datesheet: Steps to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 link for Class 10 and Class 12 on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.