CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Complete Schedule, Exam Timing Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 today, December 29, 2022. Students taking Class 12 exams in 2023 can download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. This time, over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 15 to April 5, 2023. The CBSE 12th board exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. “Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the datesheet for Class XII,” CBSE in an official notification said.

Name of the Event Check dates CBSE Class 10 exams 2023 Starts from February 15, 2023 CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 Starts from February 15, 2023 CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023 CBSE class 10, 12 practical exam dates (winter bound schools) November 15 to December 14, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12 DATESHEET 2023?

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Circular and Date Sheet for Main Exam-2023 for Class X & XII 29/12/2022” link.

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

CBSE Class 12 BOARD EXAM 2023: CHECK EXAM TIMING

For most papers, The CBSE Class 12 Board examination will begin from 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment examination will be held from January 2, 2023.

CBSE Class 12 sample papers 2023

The Board has released the CBSE Class 12 sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. The Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of the CBSE board exam will have four compulsory papers, one optional paper, and one additional paper. Students have the option of taking five or all six papers.

The Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets, CBSE said, have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ exams of a student fall on the same date. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.