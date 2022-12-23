CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: When Will Board Release Class 10, 12 Schedule? Anxious Students Raise Concerns On Twitter

With no official word on when the Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, concerned students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the timetable as soon as possible.

Updated: December 23, 2022 5:22 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will begin the much-anticipated CBSE Board Exam 2023 in less than 50 days. Class 10 and 12 students are now eagerly awaiting the release of the date sheets. With no official word on when the Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, concerned students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the timetable as soon as possible.

Several students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as the Official Twitter Account of the CBSE, and using hashtags such as #CBSE #cbsedatesheet #CBSEBoardExam2023. Once the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are released, eligible students can download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The class 10 and 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15 next year, while the practical exams will start from January 1, 2023. “In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE in an official statement said. As per the earlier trends, the board is likely to release the date sheet for the upcoming board exams in the coming week.

After the timetable is released, students will get to know the exam guidelines and other important instructions. For the current academic year 2022-23, CBSE will conduct the CBSE class 10 examination and CBSE class 12 examination in a single term.

Many students have taken over the Microblogging site Twitter demanding CBSE to release the full schedule for the board exam 2023. Check some of the tweets here.

CBSE BOARD EXAM 2023: CHECK STUDENTS DEMAND CBSE TO RELEASE EXAM SCHEDULE

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbse.nic.in

Notably, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination.

CBSE Date sheet 2023: How to download the datesheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the date sheet:

  • Visit the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in.
  • Click the link that reads ‘datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.
  • A new pdf document will appear on the screen.
  • Download the pdf file and take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023.

Published Date: December 23, 2022 5:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 5:22 PM IST