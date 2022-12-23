CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: When Will Board Release Class 10, 12 Schedule? Anxious Students Raise Concerns On Twitter

With no official word on when the Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, concerned students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the timetable as soon as possible.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will begin the much-anticipated CBSE Board Exam 2023 in less than 50 days. Class 10 and 12 students are now eagerly awaiting the release of the date sheets. With no official word on when the Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet, concerned students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the timetable as soon as possible.

Several students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as the Official Twitter Account of the CBSE, and using hashtags such as #CBSE #cbsedatesheet #CBSEBoardExam2023. Once the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are released, eligible students can download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The class 10 and 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15 next year, while the practical exams will start from January 1, 2023. “In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE in an official statement said. As per the earlier trends, the board is likely to release the date sheet for the upcoming board exams in the coming week.

After the timetable is released, students will get to know the exam guidelines and other important instructions. For the current academic year 2022-23, CBSE will conduct the CBSE class 10 examination and CBSE class 12 examination in a single term.

Many students have taken over the Microblogging site Twitter demanding CBSE to release the full schedule for the board exam 2023. Check some of the tweets here.

#CBSE Class 10 and 12 students waiting for the #cbsedatesheet in Mr. Bean Style 😒 @cbseindia29 Atleast let us know when we ac expect the datesheet through a tweet! That would be helpful at the moment. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/yQBfGqoe7e — Swetha S (@SwethaS10447737) December 19, 2022

First you are taking exam early than usual time

Then so much syllabus that too annual after 2-3 years of non schooling/covid period

And now its 20dec still you are not giving us #Datesheet on time what is problem with you @cbseindia29 #Cbse #CBSEDateSheet #ReduceBurdenOnStudent — Rehan Wadhwa (@WadhwaRehan) December 20, 2022

Nearly 2 months are only left for the boards and yet we dont have datesheet for the boards and even if we forget about it for a second we dont even have datesheet for the damn practical exams starting from 1ST JANUARY ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?? #CBSEBoardExam2023 #CBSEDateSheet — No , bye 🙂 (@Lilxpapivoni) December 22, 2022

For gods sake stop being sadistic and release the date sheet. you are already keeping the exam earlier than all years along side us writing boards for first time @cbseindia29

#CBSEDateSheet 😓🥺😪😞 — Nikita Sangeet (@NikitaSangeet) December 20, 2022

Why is CBSE Not Releasing Datesheet?????? I am Looking at My Phone Every Now and Then! Is This just a Rumour that the Datesheet will Release Anytime?#CBSEBoardExam2023 @cbseindia29 — Ishu Raj (@Ishu_Raj05) December 20, 2022

CBSE 2023 Exam Datesheet KAB? pic.twitter.com/rZT22qbS0Y — Kartik (@Kartik186371631) December 18, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Important websites

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

Notably, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination.

CBSE Date sheet 2023: How to download the datesheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the date sheet:

Visit the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in.

Click the link that reads ‘datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf file and take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023.