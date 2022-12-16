live

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: Latest Updates For Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Live: Class 10, 12 final exam timetables are expected to be announced soon on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. 

Updated: December 16, 2022 4:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by India.com News Desk

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 on Dec 9?
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest News Today

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Speculations were rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release date sheets or timetables for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 this week. However, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE clarified that the board would not release the schedule this week. “We are currently processing data of students, the date sheet will not be released this week,” the leading daily quoted Bharadwaj as saying. Once released, students can download CBSE class 10, 12 date sheets from the official website — cbse.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding CBSE Board Exams 2023 date sheet.

Live Updates

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE’s action against fake website asking money for Class 10, 12 admit card

    CBSE has issued a notice against the fake website doing rounds on social media platforms asking money from students, parents for CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit card for Class 10, 12.
  • 12:52 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet LIVE: Steps to download class 10, 12 timetable

    Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
    Go to the main website page.
    Open the link for Class 10 or Class 12 time table.
    Download the time table.
  • 12:44 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet LIVE: Where to check class 10, 12 time table

    Once released, the CBSE date sheet can be downloaded from the official website cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. Students must note that there is no alternative website.

Published Date: December 16, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 4:01 PM IST