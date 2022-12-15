CBSE Board Exams 2023 Fraud Alert! Government Flags Fake Website Demanding Registration Fees

PIB has flagged a fake CBSE website that has been demanding registration fees from students. Check details here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Come February, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 grade students get on their toes waiting for the datesheet. Recently, with board exams tension buzzing the student town, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact checking department has raised a flag over a fake CBSE website that has been reportedly asking for registration fees from students appearing for the exams.

PIB Fact Checking tweeted on their official handle.

⚠️FRAUD ALERT⚠️ A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://t.co/ufLUWFe0lK) for appearing in board examinations#PIBFactcheck ▶️This website is not associated with @cbseindia29 ▶️Official website of CBSE is “https://t.co/8Y8fKLU0Mu” pic.twitter.com/0CndyxoVm0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2022

Fake CBSE website: cbsegovt.com Official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in According to the bureau the website doing the rounds asking for registration fees is fake and not associated with he central education board. Generally, schools send in the list of students appearing for the exams. Recently, another fake CBSS datesheet had been in circulation that was reported by PIB as well. How to Download CBSE CLASS 10, 12 Datesheet 2023? Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023 pdf”.

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download the CBSE timetable and take the printout of it for future use. The datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams will be released soon on their official website and all candidates must keep a check on their website for any latest notification pertaining to exams.