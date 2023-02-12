Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2023: From Exam Date To Last Minute Preparation | All You Need to Know

CBSE Board Exams 2023: From Exam Date To Last Minute Preparation | All You Need to Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 to begin soon

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Board Examinations 2023 from February 15, 2023. The board has already released the admit card for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that they can collect the hall ticket from their respective schools.

With exams inching closer, the students are getting anxious and nervous. To eliminate the same, we have listed some last-minute tips and ticks, exam details, dates, and steps to down admit cards below:

You may like to read

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Details mentioned on CBSE Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth (only for Class 10)

Name of Examination

Mother’s Name

Father’s/Guardian’s Name

Name of examination centre

Admit Card ID

Category of PwD

Subjects for examination

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the CBSE 10th, 12th admit card

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the school login link.

Enter the login credentials like User ID and others.

Submit details and get the admit cards of the students.

Download the CBSE hall tickets and take its printouts.

Last Minute Tips:

The candidates must give equal importance to all the subjects. They must also revise all the subjects rotationally so that nothing gets missed out.

The candidates must make time to go out in fresh air. During exams they must avoid junk food, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercise, and sleep well.

When at home on preparation leave, it’s easy to get overboard with phone usage and procrastinate preparation.

The candidates must di as much revision as possible. They must attempt the multiple mock test papers by now.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 4 will now be conducted on March 27, 2023.

CBSE Board Official Website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.