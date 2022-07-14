CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: Even as lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022, the board has in the meantime decided to bring major changes in the CBSE Board Exams 2023. As per a report by India Today, the board is planning to bring large-scale changes in the assessment process from next academic year. As per the report, the CBSE will bring multipronged changes in the whole assessment process to make it more comprehensive, skill-based, and competency-based. However, these changes will be based on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).Also Read - Students Urge CBSE To Declare Board Results By Taking Best Marks Of Either Of Terms. Will Board Listen?

Giving details to India Today, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said many of the changes have already been introduced in some schools and based on those experiences, other changes will be followed by all schools from the next academic year. Have a look at the major changes. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 Expected to be Declared by July 15: Here’s How to Ensure Marksheet is Correct

20% Internal Assessment for All Subjects

Saying that a three-hour-long examination cannot judge the competence of the student, the CBSE Secretary said the assessment should be a year-long process. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Evaluation to Complete by June 20, Results Declaration by June-end

Giving details, he said 20% of internal assessments will be held in papers where there are no practical exams.

He also added that the new experiment is taken on the basis of the National Education Policy (NEP) and added that the students will be assessed by teachers, parents and peer groups and 20% marks will be given on that basis.

33% more questions for more options

Talking about other changes, Tripathi said there will be two types of structural changes in the question papers. In the first change, the CBSE will increase the number of questions by 33% internally to provide more options to students. This change, he said, will make the question papers longer and students will have multiple options.

Focus on critical thinking

In the second change, the CBSE secretary said the papers would be based on the type of questions and added that the questions from next academic session will be skill-based and competency-based so that students can think analytically and critically.

Assessment survey of students in Classes 3, 5 and 8

Taking about another major change, Anurag Tripathi said the CBSE assessment process will be based on the evaluation of a student in Classes 3, 5 and 8. He said till now, there was no idea about the level of a student from Class 1 to 10. However, he added that from now, the CBSE will do an assessment survey of these students in Classes 3, 5 and 8. He added that the exam will not be like the common examination in which students score marks. “Through these tests, we will inform the teachers and parents about the level of their child and how a student has improved from the earlier levels,” he explained further.

Holistic assessment cards for students

Giving further details, Tripathi said the CBSE is also planning to introduce holistic assessment cards for the students. He said the board has created and launched assessment cards and added that it has started in a few schools as a pilot project.

He said through the assessment card, a student will be evaluated by teachers, parents, and the peer group, and the students will also do a self-assessment for themselves.