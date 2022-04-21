CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued an official notification confirming that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from next academic year. This means that the CBSE has cancelled the Term 1 and Term 2 Exams for 2023 and instead will be holding Class 10 and 12 exams only once.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2022: Amid Rising COVID Cases, Students Urge Board to Hold Exams At Home Centres

Earlier, the board had announced that it will hold the board exams in pre-pandemic manner from the next academic session. Apart from the official notification in this reagrd, the board has also released a detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023. Also Read - BIG News For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Students. Details Here

CBSE took decision as per feedback from stakeholders

The CBSE in the official notification said that the decision to go back to the annual board exam format is completely based on a detailed analysis of the new system and feedback from the stakeholders. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Board Releases Guidelines For April 26 Exams | Full List

“Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” the official notification from CBSE reads.

No Term-wise exams from next academic session

The fresh notification from the board confirmed that there won’t be term-wise exams from next academic session. Due to the COVID pandemic, the CBSE had this year decided to hold the 10th and 12th Board exams in two terms — Term 1 exam as per 50% syllabus and Term 2 Exam with a combination of objective and subjective questions.

The board had taken this decision in an effort to avoid dependency on the end of the year assessment policy during the COVID pandemic. However, as the COVID cases have gone down in many places, the CBSE again decided to switch back to its old exam format of holding board exams only once a year.

CBSE releases syllabus for Class 10, 12 exams 2023

The CBSE on Thursday also released a detailed syllabus for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. CBSE The board has directed the schools to follow the same and teach students using “suitable teaching-learning strategies such as Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans etc. wherever possible.

Moreover, the CBSE Board has also released a detailed subject-wise syllabus for Class 10 and 12 for all subjects on its official website as PDF files.

As per the updates from the board, CBSE has 114 subjects for Class 12 and 75 subjects for Class 10. The students now can access and download the CBSE Board Exam 2022 syllabus online from the link provided below:

Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 All Subjects – Direct Link (Available Now)

Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 All Subjects – Direct Link (Available Now)