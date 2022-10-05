CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the 2022-23 academic batch from February 15, 2023. According to several news reports, CBSE officials are expected to release a detailed schedule by December 2022. Once released, students can download their date sheet from the board’s official website — cbse.nic.in. The Board will conduct the Classes 10 and 12 board exams in a single shift this year.Also Read - SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 399 Posts Under Sports Quota at ssbrectt.gov.in. Class 10th Pass Eligible

After a gap of two years, CBSE will hold the examination in the same pattern as the pre-pandemic years. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the board exams were cancelled in 2020, and candidates were graded using alternative assessment criteria. The board divided the entire academic year into two terms in 2021. Since the examination will be held in the normal format after two years gap, therefore in this article we have some questions answered for you.

CBSE Sample Papers 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 were published on September 16. Eligible students can download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Apart from the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023, a student will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, and others.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10, 12 SAMPLE QUESTION PAPERS?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

or cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” sections.

Now click on SQP 2022- 2023.

Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.

The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

WHEN WILL CBSE CONDUCT CLASS 10 AND 12 BOARD EXAMS?

CBSE will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the 2022-23 academic batch from February 15, 2023. According to several media reports, the detailed schedule is expected to be released by the CBSE officials by December 2022.

HAS THERE BEEN ANY REDUCTION IN THE CLASS 10TH SYLLABUS?

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the rationalised syllabus for Class 10 for the academic session 2022-2023. As per the news report, CBSE has reduced the syllabus by removing many important topics from Social Science. More details are available on the official website of the Board.

What WILL THE CBSE BOARD EXAM PATTERN BE IN 2023?

The Board has decided to return to the pre-pandemic single-exam format, which means that the class 10 and 12 board examinations are not likely to be divided into two parts.

WHAT IS THE CBSE CLASS 10 SYLLABUS FOR 2023?

The CBSE Board examination for class 10 and 12 students next year will be based on the pre-pandemic syllabus. In other words, the 30% reduction in syllabus offered to students in response to learning loss caused by the covid-induced disruption has been reversed.