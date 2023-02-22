Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines For Schools, Bans Use of WhatsApp For Communication

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines For Schools, Bans Use of WhatsApp For Communication

CBSE Guidelines: The CBSE in the new guidelines said the schools holding board examinations can use plastic bags only for the packaging of answer books before being dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services.

the CBSE board has warned the schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination.

CBSE Guidelines Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for all affiliate schools that are conducting class 10 and class 12 board exams this year. In the set of guidelines, the CBSE said the schools holding board examinations can use plastic bags only for the packaging of answer books before being dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services.

The board said in case the sealed answer books are delivered personally by someone or with the help of the city coordinator to the regional office, plastic bags will not be used.

You may like to read

Most significantly, the CBSE board has warned the schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination.

“Observation on the question papers, if any, must be communicated to the board using the OECMS link shared by CBSE,” the board said in the guidelines.

The CBSE said the new set of guidelines have been issued after discussion with the stakeholders. CBSE Board Exams 2023 began on February 15 and will continue till March 21 for class 10 and till April 5 for class 12. Over 38 lakh students have registered for the board examinations this year for the board exam.

Earlier, the board had banned the use of Chat GPT and said anyone found guilty of using the platform will be booked for using unfair means.

The CBSE has added the much-talked-about Open AI product Chat GPT on the list of prohibited items. The chatbot which has gained over 100 million users in just 2 months’ time after its release in November last year, has become the fastest-growing consumer application in the history of the internet.

“CBSE has made elaborate arrangements. To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders,” a senior board official told News18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.