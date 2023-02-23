Home

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12th English Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Updates, Do’s and Don’ts Here

Class 12th Students will be appearing for the English Elective and English Core exams for 80 marks tomorrow.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 12th English exam tomorrow. The candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the dos and don’ts and all other important updates here. Class 12th Students will be appearing for the English Elective and English Core exams for 80 marks tomorrow. Students should make sure to be in school uniform for taking the exam.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

The CBSE class 12 examination will be held in a single shift tomorrow.

The examination will begin at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm.

Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper between 10.15 to 10.30 pm.

Students can only use blue ball point pen to answer questions.

The students are asked to carry the printed admit card and their school ID to exam centre.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry in the examination hall.

Smart watch, mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, etc. are not allowed in the examination hall.

Students should know that they can carry a clipboard and a pencil box to the examination centre.

To be noted that students who are diabetic or have a medical condition are allowed to carry a small packet of food/ biscuits, etc. to the examination hall.

