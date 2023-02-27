Home

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Question Paper Leaked? Here’s What Board Has To Say | Read Statement Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday informed regarding the misinformation about the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board exams circulated through social media.

the CBSE board has warned the schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination.

CBSE News 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday informed regarding the misinformation about the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board exams circulated through social media. The board authorities have warned that stern action will be taken against those who will be caught spreading rumours about the paper leak, among others. The board also added that it is actively identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours.

The board through its notice stated, “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams. These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public.”

“CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act,” it said.

The board further said that it will consider students spreading fake news to have practiced unfair means and take action as per the rules and under sections of IPC.

“Parents are also requested to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations,” it said.

