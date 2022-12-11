CBSE Big Update! Board Exams Likely to Begin From This Date, Practical From January 1

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations will commence on February 15, as per the tentative dates announced by the board.

The candidates who are preparing for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations must note that the official datesheets are yet to the announced by the board.

CBSE released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023. The candidates can visit the official website of the board for all the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Updates:

Class 10 examinations of ICSE will start from February 27

CBSE Class 12 examinations will commence from February 13.

The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools spread across the country

According to the guidelines, the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical.

The board has notified that the students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance.

All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools.

CBSE has issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.

To recall, during the pandemic, the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 were conducted in two different sessions.

CBSE said that the datesheet for board exams of both the classes will be released soon on their website. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datesheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.