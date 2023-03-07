Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Maths and Applied Mathematics Exam On March 11; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper, Exam Pattern Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the Mathematics and Applied Mathematics examination will be conducted on March 11, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 Maths Board examination will begin at 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. Mathematics is regarded as one of the most important subjects for students in the Science and Commerce streams. In order to assist students in comprehending the exam format and marking scheme for the Class 12 mathematics exam, the Board released the sample paper and the marking scheme.

All those students who are planning to appear for the examination are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Check exam day guidelines, other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Mathematics and Applied Mathematics examination 3 hrs

CBSE Mathematics Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics sample question paper 2022. The sample paper has been provided so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

This Question paper contains – five sections A, B, C, D and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there are internal choices in some questions.

Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts.

CBSE CLASS 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE class 12 Mathematics Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22 Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2020-21 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2019-20 –Direct link

CBSE Applied Mathematics Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

This question paper contains five sections A, B, C, D and E. Each section is compulsory.. Section – A carries 20 marks weightage, Section – B carries 10 marks weightage, Section – C carries 18 marks weightage, Section – D carries 20 marks weightage and Section – E carries 3 case-based with total weightage of 12 marks. Internal choice is provided in 2 questions in Section – B, 2 questions in Section – C, 2 questions in Section – D. You have to attempt only one of the alternatives in all such questions.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

CBSE CLASS 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE CLASS 12 Applied Mathematics Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 – Direct Link

CBSE CLASS 12 Applied Mathematics Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the mathematics board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 mathematics examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

