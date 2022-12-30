CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Students Upset Over Delayed Datesheet ‘Incomplete Syllabus’, Share Memes on Twitter

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 at cbse.gov.in: Following the announcement of the Class 10th, class 12th examination dates by the CBSE, Students are now trending #CBSE, and #CBSEDateSheet2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter to share their thoughts on the CBSE date sheet.

This year, over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 at cbse.gov.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 on its official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 exams 2023 will be conducted between February 15 to April 5, 2023. The CBSE 12 board exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The exam will end with the Psychology paper.

For quite some time, the students have been pleading with the board to release the timetable. Several students are now upset about the delay in releasing the CBSE Date Sheet, whereas a section of students claim the syllabus is still incomplete. Students claimed that releasing the schedule earlier would allow them to prepare for the exam “properly and better.”

Sufficient Gap Between Two Subjects, JEE Main Considered: CBSE While Releasing Class 12 Exam Dates

The CBSE board date sheet 2023 has been prepared considering the sufficient gap between two subjects that are offered to a student in both classes as well as competitive examinations such as JEE Main Exam 2023. “Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the datesheet for Class XII,” CBSE in an official notification said.

CHECK STUDENTS TWEETS HERE

#CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams to start from February 15, 2023. Meanwhile the students- pic.twitter.com/fxj3nTy3K3 — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) December 29, 2022

the board datesheet is here and wtf is this? 1 month leave for media? Cbse could replace maths and media lmao pic.twitter.com/9JE6O7m8R6 — shivani⁷ (@shivani875) December 29, 2022

10th and 12th class students leaving social media after the release of datesheet by CBSE:#CBSEDateSheet #CBSEBoardExam2023 pic.twitter.com/dYcOrUapDv — Fool’s gold (Taylor’s version) (@its_me_hiiiii) December 29, 2022

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects exams of a student fall on the same date. For most papers, the CBSE Class 12 Board examination will begin from 10:30 AM and continue till 1:30 PM. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.