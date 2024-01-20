Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024-2025: CBSE 10th, 12th Exams Twice A Year? Here’s What We Know So Far – Tentative Schedule Here

CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations are important milestones in a student’s academic journey, and the results often play an immense role in shaping his/her career path. As per the latest updates, students beginning their class 10th and 12th studies in the 2024-25 academic session will be the first and foremost batch to experience the newly introduced multiple-board format. The students will have the option of appearing for the (class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like the engineering entrance exam – JEE. As per the TOI report, a senior official from the Ministry of Education has stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to administer the first set of multiple board exams starting in 2025. This move will mark a significant departure from the traditional single-board examination system. Remember, in 2021, the board examination was split into two terms due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

During an interview with TOI in October 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the twice-a-year board format would be implemented starting from the academic year 2024-25. “Which means this will be adopted from the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII. This will be effective from the present Class IX and XI students,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan then said, TOI reported.

In October 2023, in an interview with the news agency PTI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students and the option is being introduced to reduce stress caused by the fear of single opportunity. In an interview to PTI, Mr Pradhan said the issue of ‘dummy schools’ cannot be ignored and the time has come to have a serious discussion about it. Appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students.

