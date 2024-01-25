Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024-2025 Twice A Year? Experts Discuss Advantages And Challenges

CBSE Board Exams 2024- 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the class 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on February 15, 2024. However, according to recent updates, students beginning their class 10th and 12th studies in the 2024-25 academic session will be the first batch to experience the newly introduced multiple-board format. The students will have the option of appearing for the (class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like the Entrance Examination (Main).

In 2021, the CBSE introduced a two-term system during the Covid-19 pandemic period. In October 2023, in an interview with the news agency PTI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students and the option is being introduced to reduce stress caused by the fear of single opportunity. Furthermore, Pradhan said the issue of ‘dummy schools’ cannot be ignored and the time has come to have a serious discussion about it.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score.

Going by the media reports, the first session of the 2025 board exams is likely to be conducted in November-December 2024, followed by the second session in February-March 2025. However, CBSE officials have not released any statement regarding this. The final results and merit list will be determined based on the better of the two scores obtained by the students. But are schools prepared for it? Or are there any advantages and disadvantages to conducting board examinations twice a year? Let’s hear from experts:-

Speaking on this, Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Media, “The decision to conduct board exams twice a year by the CBSE is a significant development for students. From an academic publisher’s background, I think this will provide students with an additional opportunity to ensure they give their best in the board exams. This format will also help to reduce the stress and pressure that students often face during the traditional annual board exams.”

This decision will reduce the pressure on students and provide them with an additional opportunity to perform better just like JEE Main exams. To reduce stress further they have the choice to opt out of the second exam and focus on competitive exams, he further added.

Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, said, “The introduction of biannual board exams by CBSE for Class 10 and 12 signifies a positive stride towards student-centric evaluation. One notable advantage is the provision for students to rectify shortcomings and enhance their understanding through a second attempt. This not only reduces the burden of a single high-stakes examination but also encourages a culture of continual learning. The move aligns with international best practices, promoting a more comprehensive assessment model. However, challenges such as increased stress levels and the need for robust logistical arrangements should not be overlooked.”

CBSE Board Exams 2024-2025: CBSE 10th, 12th Exams Twice A Year? Are Schools Prepared For It?

How does the decision for year-long assessments impact school management and staff in terms of the logistical challenges of exams and grading?

According to Ahlawat, “This is a huge change which will indeed have an impact on school management. Conducting exams and assessing papers twice a year will undoubtedly require a lot of time and resources. Schools may face the challenge of completing the syllabus on time and need more workforce to smoothly organize the two board exams. But it is essential to adapt to changes that benefit students and prioritize their well-being.”

How schools should plan to implement this decision?

“The implementation requires meticulous planning to ensure fairness and uniformity in question papers, preventing any disparities between the two exam sessions. While the biannual approach holds promise for a more nuanced evaluation, success hinges on effective execution and ongoing support mechanisms for students and educators alike,” Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.