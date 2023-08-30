Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Attendance Mandate Reiterated For Students, Details Inside

Ahead of the Board Exams for Class X and XII for the academic year 2023-24, CBSE has reiterated the attendance mandate for students which states that 75% attendance at school is compulsory. What happens in case of short attendance and what are the various rules laid down by CBSE, know here..

New Delhi: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to conduct the CBSE Board Exams 2024 for both Class X and Class XII. Ahead of these board examinations, the board has reiterated the students about the attendance mandate which specifies compulsory 75% attendance. Rules have been laid down by the board that are to be followed by all students appearing for the examination and it has also been specified that if someone fails to fulfil the attendance mandate, what will be its outcome. Check the attendance norms, exam dates and schedule and the link for CBSE Class X and XII Board Exams 2024 Sample Papers..

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Attendance Mandate

In accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it is mandatory for all students who going to sit for the upcoming board exams, to fulfil the 75% attendance mandate; it means that 75% attendance is compulsory for the students to appear for the board exams.

In a notification, CBSE has said ‘Accordingly, the CBSE has issued circulars and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and has prescribed mandatory 75% attendance for appearing in the Board examination. 25% relaxation is given in attendance considering exigencies and emergencies faced by the students and their families as per rules 13 and 14 of the Examination Bye-Laws.’

CBSE Boards 2024: In Case Your Attendance Is Short..

If the attendance of a student is not up to the mark and is less than what is prescribed by the Board, then it is the responsibility of the school of the student to collect the required data which clearly states and validates the student’s absence. The documents regarding the same are expected to be sent to the concerned Regional Office of the board by January 7, 2023. In case the data is not sent on time, the permission to sit for the exams will not be rejected.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Dates

The exam sheet or schedule has still not been released by the Board but as the trend for each year goes, CBSE is expected to conduct the board exams for Class X and Class XII in the month of February and March in 2024.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Sample Papers

Students who will be appearing for their Boards this year, please note that the CBSE 2024 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII can be accessed from the board’s official website- https://cbseacademic.nic.in/. On visiting this website, you will find the ‘Examinations’ section on the home page under which there will be an option of ‘Sample Question Papers’. By clicking on this option, you will be able to download the Sample Question Paper for the desired class and subject.

