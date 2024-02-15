Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Begins Today; Check Dress Code, Reporting Time, Advisory, What’s Allowed

It’s February 15! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations today, February 15, 2024. The CBSE Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa as the first paper; the examination will be held between 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) will begin with Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market, and Physical Activities at 10:30 AM. The examination will conclude at 1:30 PM. More than 39 lakh students will appear in the exams this year from India and 26 other countries.

CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Earlier on Wednesday, CBSE released a notification wherein the board issued an advisory for the students appearing in the board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time. Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march.

In Delhi, more than 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres. “As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres on or before 10 am,” CBSE in an official notice said. Furthermore, ticited the current situation in Delhi and said it is expected that there will be traffic issues that might cause a delay in reaching the examination centres.

Leave their homes early, to use metro services to reach the examination centre: CBSE

“Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres which are playing smoothly,” it read.

The advisory also requested all the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across India and other countries to plan their journeys to reach the examination centres on or before 10 am, looking into the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc., as the students will be allowed to enter the centres only up to 10 am and not thereafter. “All schools are requested to help and guide the parents and students. Students are once again advised to visit their examination centres in advance and make a plan for their travel so that they can arrive before or on time on all examination days,” it added.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Dos and Don’ts, What is allowed and what’s not

Preparation Is Key: Kick off your studies way ahead of time. Make a comprehensive timetable and dedicate yourself to abide by it. Revising key subjects and grinding through model question papers can surely strengthen your apprehension.

Adhere to The Exam Itinerary: Ensure to be punctual in getting to the exam venue and conform to the directives from those in charge. Don’t forget to take essential items along with you; these include your hall ticket, necessary writing tools, and other items as specified.

Know Your Paper: Before plunging into answering, familiarize yourself with the whole question paper. Ensure to plan your time efficiently and attribute an ample amount of time for each division.

Tackle All Questions: With the given time, try to square off every question. If uncertain about any query, make an informed speculation and never forget to back your answer wherever required.

STay Poised and Present: Keep your cool and focus tight during the exam duration. Sidestep unnecessary frets and hold concentration on the mission at hand.

What To Avoid:

Keep Away from Dishonesty: The board exam strictly condemns any form of cheating or dishonest behaviour. This can have dire consequences which include being barred from taking the exam.

Ban On Certain Items: Ensure to be well-versed with the list of items banned and avoid bringing them to the exam hall. The list generally comprises electronic contrivances, mobile phones, calculators, smart gadgets, and other non-permissible items.

Don’t Succumb to Panic: If your paper has a tricky bit or you encounter any obstacle during the exam, keep calm. Deep breaths might help, dissect the question and put your best foot forward.

Don’t Dally: Exams are time-bound and managing time efficiently is mandatory. Try not to dwell too long on one single question. If non-resolvable, proceed to the next and revisit it later if time permits.

Never Compare: Every individual has their own potent skills and frailties. Keep comparisons at bay during the exam and concentrate on putting your best foot forward instead.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Dress Code For Regular Students

From what the instructions suggest, regular students must adhere to their school dress code when sitting for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. It’s a good idea to avoid wearing any jewelry like earrings, nose pins, bracelets, or even necklaces during the CBSE examination hall centre.

