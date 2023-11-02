Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet Likely in Mid-November; Check Tentative Schedule

The CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 will be released for the arts, commerce, and science stream through a common pdf.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year 2023-24 in the month of February next year. Going by the media reports, students can expect the CBSE Datesheet by November 17, 2023. However, please keep a note that neither officials nor the CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has made any announcement regarding the same. The CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024 will be released for the arts, commerce, and science stream through a common pdf.

CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet – Check Release Date And Time

Usually, the CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet is released nearly 45-60 days before the commencement of the examination. As of now, the CBSE has confirmed that the board examinations for the academic year 202324 for Classes X and XII are from February 15, 2024, for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024.

Clash With Other Competitive Exams? Here’s What CBSE Said.

To avoid a clash with other undergraduate competitive examinations, CBSE has requested the organisation to fix the exam dates.”All the organisations holding any examinations are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above said schedule of Board examinations,” reads the notification dated July 12.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 – Check CBSE Board Exam Date PDF Details

Name of the event and check important dates here Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Name of the examination: CBSE Board Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination 2024 CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in CBSE Paper timetable 2024 Release Date: November(tentative)2023 CBSE 10th exam dates 2024: February to April 10, 2024(tentative) CBSE 12th exam dates 2024: February 15 to April 10, 2024 (Tentatively)

CBSE Practical Exams

The practical examinations and the board’s annual theory examinations are scheduled to start with effect from February 1, 2024, and February 15 respectively for both Classes X and XII.

CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024 – How to Check?

The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course. Here is the step-by-step guide to download the date sheet.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link.

Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

NOTE: Till now, the CBSE date sheet has not been released. For more details, check the official website of CBSE. Stay tuned to this space for all the updated information.

