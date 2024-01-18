Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card At cbse.gov.in(Soon); Direct Link, Tentative Schedule

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card At cbse.gov.in(Soon); Direct Link, Tentative Schedule

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Datesheet 2023-24 Soon; Check List of Subjects Offered, Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams from February 15, 2024. The CBSE admit card 2024 for the 10th and 12th will be released anytime soon. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards by visiting the official website at and . Regular Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their school authorities. Candidates must check and verify the details printed on the hall ticket carefully.

Trending Now

The CBSE admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, school information, exam centre information, exam day instructions, and other information. Students can access the CBSE Board exam syllabus and question bank from .

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.