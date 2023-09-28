By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC Form Filling With Late Fee Begins Tomorrow
CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the process for submission of the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 today,
CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the process for submission of the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 today, September 28, 2023. Students and Heads of Schools can go through the official website – https://www.cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. However, candidates can fill up and submit the CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC with a late fee till October 5, 2023.
CBSE 10th, 12th LOC Application Form 2023 – Date And Time
|Fee Slab
|Extended Scheduled Dates
|For Fee Payment
|Official Notice
|Without Late Fee
|Till September 28
|Date of finalization of Data+4 days
|CBSE LOC DF
|With Late Fee
|From September 29 to October 5, 2023
|Date of finalization of Data+4 days
|CBSE LOC DF
