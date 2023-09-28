Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC Form Filling With Late Fee Begins Tomorrow

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC Form Filling With Late Fee Begins Tomorrow

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the process for submission of the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 today,

Published: September 28, 2023 9:15 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

cbse result 2023,CBSE,CBSE board,CBSE board result,CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates,CBSE update,cbse results,cbse class 10 compartment result 2023,cbse class 10 result,cbse class 10 result 2023,cbse class 12 compartment result 2023,cbse result,CBSE Supplementary Result 2023,CBSE Exam 2023,CBSE compartment exam,CBSE Board Result 2023,Central Board of Secondary Education,CBSE Board exam result 2023,CBSE compartment result 2023 class 12,CBSE compartment result class 12th,CBSE 12th compartment result 2023,CBSE class 12th compartment result,CBSE Compartment Results 2023,CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023 Download,CBSE Board Exam,cbseresults.nic.in,results.cbse.nic.in,cbse compartment result,cbse compartment result 2023,compartment result 2023,cbse result 2023 class 12,cbse 12 compartment result 2023,class 12 compartment result 2023,cbse result 2023 class 12 compartment,cbse result 2023 class 10,cbse compartment result date 2023,compartment result 2023 class 10,cbse compartment result 2023 class 10,compartment exam result 2023,board result,CBSE Supplementary Result,Exam,result,Supplementary
CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Students Will be Allowed to Write Exams if Subjects Filled Incorrectly in LOC.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the process for submission of the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 today, September 28, 2023. Students and Heads of Schools can go through the official website – https://www.cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. However, candidates can fill up and submit the CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC with a late fee till October 5, 2023. 

Trending Now

CBSE 10th, 12th LOC Application Form 2023 – Date And Time

Fee SlabExtended Scheduled DatesFor Fee PaymentOfficial Notice
Without Late FeeTill September 28Date of finalization of Data+4 days CBSE LOC DF
With Late FeeFrom September 29 to October 5, 2023Date of finalization of Data+4 days CBSE LOC DF

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>