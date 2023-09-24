Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10th Datesheet Soon; Check List of Subjects Offered

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024 soon on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has officially announced that the annual exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2024. However, the comprehensive and detailed examination timetable is still awaited. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) can download the CBSE Datesheet by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.

NOTE: According to the official notification from the board, the CBSE exams are set to be conducted between February 15 and April 10, 2024. CBSE Class 10 and 12 timetable 2023-24 are likely to be released in December. However, the Board has not released any official statement regarding the CBSE board exam date sheet release date and time.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2024 – List of Subjects Offered in CBSE 10th Exam

Painting

Rai

Gurung

Tamang

Sherpa

Thai

Retail

Security

Automotive

Introduction to Fin.Markets

Introduction to Tourism

Beauty & Wellness

Agriculture

Food Production

Front Office Operations

Banking & Insurance

Marketing & Sales

Health Care

Apparel

Multi-Media

Physical Activity

Data Science

Hindustani Music(Vocals)

Hindustani Music(MEL INS)

Hindustani Music(Per INS)

Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy

Arabic

Tibetan

French

German

Russian

Persian

Nepali

Limboo

Lepcha

Carnatic Music(Vocal)

Carnatic Music MEL.INS.

Carnatic Music PER.INS

Urdu Course- A

Bengali

Tamil

Telugu

Marathi

Gujarati

Manipuri

Urdu Course- B

English(Language And Literature)

Punjabi

Sindhi

Malayalam

Odia

Assamese

Kannada

National Cadet Corps

Telugu – Telangana

Bodo

Tangkhul

Japansese

Bhutia

Spanish

Kashmiri

Mizo

Bahasa Melayu

Science

Home Science

Multi Skill Foundation Course

Elements of Business

Sanskrit

Computer Applications

Social Science

Hindi Course – A

Hindi Course -B

Mathematics Standard

Mathematics Basic

