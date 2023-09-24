CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Class 10th Datesheet Soon; Check List of Subjects Offered

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024 soon on its official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has officially announced that the annual exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2024. However, the comprehensive and detailed examination timetable is still awaited. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) can download the CBSE Datesheet by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.
NOTE: According to the official notification from the board, the CBSE exams are set to be conducted between February 15 and April 10, 2024. CBSE Class 10 and 12 timetable 2023-24 are likely to be released in December. However, the Board has not released any official statement regarding the CBSE board exam date sheet release date and time.
CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2024 – List of Subjects Offered in CBSE 10th Exam
- Painting
- Rai
- Gurung
- Tamang
- Sherpa
- Thai
- Retail
- Security
- Automotive
- Introduction to Fin.Markets
- Introduction to Tourism
- Beauty & Wellness
- Agriculture
- Food Production
- Front Office Operations
- Banking & Insurance
- Marketing & Sales
- Health Care
- Apparel
- Multi-Media
- Physical Activity
- Data Science
- Hindustani Music(Vocals)
- Hindustani Music(MEL INS)
- Hindustani Music(Per INS)
- Elements of Books Keeping & Accountancy
- Arabic
- Tibetan
- French
- German
- Russian
- Persian
- Nepali
- Limboo
- Lepcha
- Carnatic Music(Vocal)
- Carnatic Music MEL.INS.
- Carnatic Music PER.INS
- Urdu Course- A
- Bengali
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Marathi
- Gujarati
- Manipuri
- Urdu Course- B
- English(Language And Literature)
- Punjabi
- Sindhi
- Malayalam
- Odia
- Assamese
- Kannada
- National Cadet Corps
- Telugu – Telangana
- Bodo
- Tangkhul
- Japansese
- Bhutia
- Spanish
- Kashmiri
- Mizo
- Bahasa Melayu
- Science
- Home Science
- Multi Skill Foundation Course
- Elements of Business
- Sanskrit
- Computer Applications
- Social Science
- Hindi Course – A
- Hindi Course -B
- Mathematics Standard
- Mathematics Basic
