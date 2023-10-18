Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Private Candidate Registration Ends Today; Check What To Do If You Miss Deadline

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The private candidate registration for both Class 11 and Class 12 is ending today. In case you have missed the deadline are not able to register, here's the option you have. Know more...

New Delhi: There is an option by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), for private candidates to submit their registration for the Board Exams for both Classes 10 and 12 and the last date for the same is today, October 18, 2023. The students will be able to register today, without paying any late fees but in case they fail to do so today, they will get the opportunity to register again, but this time they will have to pay the late fees. Registration can be done visiting the official website of the CBSE Board- www.cbse.gov.in. Know more details regarding private candidate registration for CBSE Board Exams 2024 and the dates for registration with late fees.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Last Day For Private Candidate Registration Today

As mentioned earlier, the last date for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deadline for submitting Private Candidate Registration Forms is today, October 18, 2023 and the registration can be done by visiting the official website- www.cbse.gov.in. According to the official notice which was released on September 5, the eligible candidates who can submit their exam forms are those who faced failures, had to repeat important examination in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022; those who passed their exam in 2023 and want to give the upcoming exams for improvement, are also eligible.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Candidate Registration With Last Fees

The usual deadline for Private Candidate Registration for CBSE Board Exams 2024, for both Classes 11 and 12 is October 18, 2023 until which there is no late fees that the students have to pay. In case candidates miss their deadline, they will be able to apply or the CBSE Board Exams but with late fees and the dates are October 19, 2023 to October 25, 2023.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Fees

The registration fee for private students is Rs 1500 and for those who are from outside of Nepal, the fee set is Rs 10,000. For additional subjects, Indian applicants are charged Rs 300 extra, per subject and for applicants from Nepal, they need to pay Rs 1000 per additional subject; candidates from other countries will be charged Rs 2000 per additional subject. For practical examinations, candidates from India and Nepal have to pay Rs 150 per subject and those from other countries, they need to pay Rs 350 per subject.

