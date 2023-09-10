Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Soon; Check FAQs Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Soon; Check FAQs Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students will begin soon at cbse.gov.in. Check frequently asked questions here.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination from September 12, 2023. The private students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams in 2024 can apply online by visiting the official website — cbse.gov.in. The Board will close the CBSE Private application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on October 11. However, the last date for applicants registering with a late fee is October 19. All those private students who wish to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of February/ March/April 2024 can register themselves by visiting the official website – .

Trending Now

The CBSE will conduct the board examinations for private students in February, March and April 2024 along with the Board’s main examination 2024. Check important dates, schedules, application links, examination fees, and other details here.

You may like to read

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Private Students Registration Form(FAQs)

Will the Last date be extended?

Yes, the last date to submit the application form with a late fee is October 19, 2023.

Are there any eligibility criteria required to fill application form?

Eligibility to apply as private students for senior school certificate examination( Class 12) Full Subjects:

Students whose result has been declared as Essential Repeat at the senior school certificate examination(Class XII) 2023. Students whose result has been declared as FAIL/Essential Repear at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) in the years 2018, 2019, 20220, 2021 & 2022. Students who had completed a regular course of studies and had been allotted Roll No. for appearing at the Senior School Certificate Examination but could not appear for the Class XII examination due to medical reasons except shortage of attendance at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) 2023. Students who have been placed in a Compartment in one subject may opt for appearing in 5/6 subjects in which he/she had appeared in the Board’s examinations 2023. Such a candidate should select his/her category as an Essential Repeat while applying online. For more details, refer to the notification shared here.

Do we need to upload the domicile certificate issued by the authority?

The submission of forms for examination has been made fully online. Accordingly, it is informed that a hard copy of the form is not required to be sent to CBSE. However, the following is intimated:

Female students who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and have attained the age for appearing in Class X shall upload a copy of the Domicile certificate issued by the appropriate authority when submitting the online application form.

Children with Special Needs(CwSN) students who are a bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and have qualified Class X or an equivalent examination from any recognized board in 2022 or earlier on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty attending normal institutions shall upload the copy of the Domicile Certificate along with the Disability certificate issued by the appropriate authority when submitting online application form. To know more, check the detailed notification shared HERE.

Tell me the last date to register

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 Registration Dates:

CBSE board exam 2024 opening registration (without late fee): September 12, 2023

CBSE board exam 2024 closing registration (without late fee): October 11, 2023

How can I Register?

Go to the CBSE official . On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link. Click on the examination form link. Fill in the required details. Cross-check details carefully and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the CBSE board exam form and download the confirmation page.

Do we need to pay the examination fee?

The examination fee for an Indian student for 5 subjects is Rs 1,500. Visual-impaired candidates are exempted from the examination fee. However, if the form is submitted after the last date, the last date fee will be applicable. Candidates must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as the current curriculum and the scheme of studies available on the CBSE website link carefully before filling up the form. To know more, check the detailed notification shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES