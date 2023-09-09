Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Additional Practice Papers With 50 Percent Competency Questions Out; Download Link

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Additional Practice Papers With 50 Percent Competency Questions Out; Download Link

CBSE has published additional practice questions for classes 10 and 12 on its official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Additional Practice Papers With 50 Percent Competency Questions Out; Download Link

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has published additional practice questions for classes 10 and 12 on its official website – cbseacademic.nic.in. The additional practice papers are based on the complete syllabus. Furthermore, it includes 50 percent competency questions. Students planning to appear for the Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12th) and Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) can download the CBSE Additional Papers 2023-2024 pdf by visiting the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Trending Now

Earlier, in March, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the subject-wise sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released. Sample papers provide a firsthand look at the board exam pattern, including the number of sections, types of questions (objective, short answer, long answer), and the overall structure of the question paper.

You may like to read

The distribution of marks across various sections or themes can be understood by students by looking over sample papers, which enables them to plan how much time and effort to devote to each area or topic during the exam. Check important websites, download links, and how to check papers here.

CBSE Official Websites

CBSE Board Exams 2024: How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Additional Practice Questions? Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or . On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Bank’ section. Now, click on the ‘Additional Practice Papers.’ You will be directed to a new webpage. Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option. The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference. CBSE Class 10, 12 Additional Practice Questions pdf (Download link) CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2024 The Board has announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 dates. The board will begin the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 and CBSE Class 12 board exams 2024 from February 15 (next year). “CBSE will conduct board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for Classes X and XII from the 15th of February 2024 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024,” said CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official notification dated July 12. For the most up-to-date and detailed information on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, curriculum, and any other related announcements, it’s always best to visit the official CBSE website. Also, check out this space – https://www.india.com/education/.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES