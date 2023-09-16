Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Extends Last Date To Submit Class 10th, 12th LOC Form

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Extends Last Date To Submit Class 10th, 12th LOC Form

CBSE List of Candidates(LOC) can be filled by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Check important dates related to the CBSE LOC Application form here.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: CBSE Extends Last Date To Submit Class 10th, 12th LOC Form

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to submit the List of Candidates(LOC) for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24 till September 28, 2023. Considering various representations received from Schools, the schedule for submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes X, and XII Examination 2023-24 for the conduct of the Board’s examination for the session 2023-24 has been extended. Students and Heads of Schools can go through the official website –

Trending Now

CBSE Class 10th, 12th LOC Form 2023

Going by the official notification, the last date to submit the CBSE LOC form without a late fee is September 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to apply by paying late fees is October 5, 2023. Submission of LOC will be done through the e-pariksha link given on the CBSE Website – . Earlier, the last date to submit the LOC form was September 18.

You may like to read

CBSE 10th, 12th LOC Application Form 2023 – Date And Time

Fee Slab Extended Scheduled Dates For Fee Payment Official Notice Without Late Fee Till September 28 Date of finalization of Data+4 days CBSE LOC DF With Late Fee From September 29 to October 5, 2023 Date of finalization of Data+4 days CBSE LOC DF

The submission of correct data of the students is highly important to avoid future problems to the candidates. The schools are therefore requested to plan the timely submission of data of the students. In addition to this, they must ensure that the filled-in data is correct. Subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner. No window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available.

CBSE Datesheet 2024 – When Will Board Release CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet?

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will begin the much-anticipated CBSE Board Exam 2024 in less than 152 calendar days. The CBSE has officially announced the commencement date for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams, which is set for February 15, 2024. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. This announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official statement. Students are advised to stay tuned to the CBSE website for the complete and finalized examination timetable. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES