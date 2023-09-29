Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Ending Soon; Eligibility, Syllabus Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination in the month of Octob

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process of private students for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination in the month of October 2023. Going by the notice issued on September 5, the Board will close the CBSE Private application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on October 11. The students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams in 2024 can apply online by visiting the official website – . However, the last date for applicants registering with a late fee is October 19.

NOTE: All those private students who wish to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of February/ March/April 2024 can register themselves by visiting the official website – .

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Private Student Registration Form 2023 – Last Date And Time

Online application begins: September 12, 2023

Last date to apply(without late fee): October 11, 2023

Last date to apply(with late fee): October 19, 2023

CBSE Class 10th Private Student Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Appear?

Students whose result has been declared as Essential Repeat at the Secondary Examination(Class X) 2023. Students whose result has been declared as FAIL/Essential Repear at the Secondary School Examination(Class X) in the years 2018, 2019, 20220, 2021 & 2022. Students who had completed a regular course of studies and had been allotted Roll No. for appearing at the Secondary Examination but could not appear for the Class X examination due to medical reasons except shortage of attendance at the Secondary Examination(Class X) 2023. Students who have been placed in a Compartment in two subjects may opt for appearing in 5/6/7 subjects in which he/she had appeared in the Board’s examinations 2023. Such candidate should select his/her category as an Essential Repeat while applying online.

CBSE Class 12th Private Student Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Appear?

Eligibility to apply as private students for senior school certificate examination( Class 12) Full Subjects:

Students whose result has been declared as Essential Repeat at the senior school certificate examination(Class XII) 2023. Students whose result has been declared as FAIL/Essential Repear at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) in the years 2018, 2019, 20220, 2021 & 2022. Students who had completed a regular course of studies and had been allotted Roll No. for appearing at the Senior School Certificate Examination but could not appear for the Class XII examination due to medical reasons except shortage of attendance at the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class XII) 2023. Students who have been placed in a Compartment in one subject may opt for appearing in 5/6 subjects in which he/she had appeared in the Board’s examinations 2023. Such a candidate should select his/her category as an Essential Repeat while applying online.

CBSE Class 10th Private Student Syllabus

Students will be examined only in the Subjects and the Syllabus as prescribed for the year of examination. Candidates must go through the eligibility and pass criteria as the current curriculum and the scheme of studies available on the CBSE website link carefully before filling up the form.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Private Student Registration Form 2023 – Subject-Wise Fee

Visually impaired candidates are exempted from the examination fee. However, if the form is submitted after the last date, the late fee will be applicable. Since all the activities are online hence can be done on holidays also. The fee for all activities is accepted online through the following digital payment modes by the CBSE.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Private Student Registration Form 2023 – How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the CBSE official . On the homepage, click on the CBSE Board Exam 2023 private students registration link. Click on the examination form link. Fill in the required details. Cross-check details carefully. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the CBSE board exam form and download the confirmation page. To know more about the registration process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared above. For more details, stay tuned to this space – https://www.india.com/education/.

