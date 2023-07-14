CBSE Board Exams 2024 From February 15; How to Download Class 10th Date sheet at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams Date 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10, 12 exam dates for the academic year 2023-24. While the Board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released soon on its official website. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. Once published, students can download CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023 and CBSE Class 12th datesheet 2023 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th Datesheet 2024

Although CBSE has not released any date or time for the commencement of the examination, media reports suggest that the class 10th exam is likely to be held between February 15 to March 21, 2024. Please note this is just a tentative date. Neither CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Nor CBSE Officials has announced any date.

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2024

Although CBSE has not released any date or time for the commencement of the examination, media reports suggest that the class 10th exam is likely to be held between February 17 to April 10, 2024. Please note this is just a tentative date. Neither CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj nor CBSE Officials has announced any date. At present, there is no official announcement on the CBSE Class 10th/12th timetable 2023 date and time.

How to Download the CBSE date sheet 2024? Step-by-Step Guide Here

The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course. Check step by step guide to download the date sheet. Till now, the CBSE date sheet has not been released.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link. Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

CBSE Sample Paper 2024: Direct Link

CBSE Sample Paper 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the new academic year 2023-24. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.