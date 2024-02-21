Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Errors In Question Paper? Here’s How To Address It, Check New Protocol

Sitting for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 this year? Here's what you must do in case you get an out-of-syllabus question or error in the question paper. Check new protocol...

New Delhi: School life is all fun and also includes the most memorable years of one’s life however, the time in school, when every student experiences stress, is when they have to sit for the dreaded Board Examinations, in classes 10 and 12. If this year is your ‘Board Year’ be it Class 10 or Class 12 and your school is affiliated to the CBSE Board, this news update is for you. Imagine being stressed about the examination and then finding a question in the paper which is out-of-syllabus? What must you do, in case you find an error, discrepancy or an out-of-syllabus question in your question paper, read to check the new protocol of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

CBSE Board Exams 2024: New Protocol For Students

As mentioned earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new protocol which is quite beneficial for the students. Finding a wrong or out-of-syllabus question in the examination paper might make an already-nervous student more worried and stressed. In case of any inaccuracies or discrepancies in the question paper, CBSE students of classes 10 and 12 will be able to easily address it. Know the process of raising your query as per the new protocol.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: What To Do When There Is Error In Question Paper

The following steps must be followed by students in case they find an error in their CBSE Board Exams 2024 Question Paper…

In case you see a wrong or out-of-syllabus question or any other error in the question paper, the first thing you must do is informing about the same to the invigilator.

Your doubt will then be mailed to the concerned authorities at the Board, by the supervisor.

A new marking scheme will be made, keeping in mind the discrepancy. According to the new protocol, the marking scheme will be made according to the information given by Class 10 and 12 teachers.

Teachers are expected to send a review report of the question paper and then send it to CBSE.

This report must be prepared and sent to the Board on the very day of the examination.

This report must include the difficulty level of the exam, whether there were mistakes in the paper or not, details about the print quality and if questions asked were based on the syllabus or not.

This is a better way for the Board to understand the errors or problems in the question papers as the issues are directly communicated to the authorities by the teachers.

