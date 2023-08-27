Home

CBSE board exams 2024 will begin from February 15 (next year). The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: From Class 10th Date Sheet, Sample Paper to Preparation Tips; Check Updates Here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Board exams twice a year, mandatory studying of Indian languages and increased number of minimum subjects for classes 9-12 are some of the recommendations made in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). As per the NCF document accessed by news agency PTI, board examinations will be conducted twice a year and students will get an option to retain their best score. The NCF has been prepared according to the new National Education Policy (NEP) by the national steering committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. The NCF has also noted that there should be no hard separations between Arts and Sciences, curricular and extra-curricular activities, and vocational and academic streams. Aiming to make the exams “easier” rather than “high stakes”, the boards have also been asked to develop capacities to be able to conduct “on-demand” examinations in due course of time.

CBSE LOC Registration Dates

Now, Speaking of the board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released a list of guidelines warning the affiliated schools and students to fill the List of Candidates(LOC) form for classes 10th and 12th board examination 2023-24 with correct data. The demographic details and the subjects offered by the students should be filled in correctly. The submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC has already started from August 18, 2023. Submission of LOC will be done through the e-Pariksha link given on the website – . The last date to submit LOC is September 18, 2023(without late fees). No window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available.

CBSE Board Exam Date 2024

The Board has announced the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024 dates. The board will begin the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 and CBSE Class 12 board exams 2024 from February 15 (next year). “CBSE will conduct board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for Classes X and XII from the 15th of February 2024 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024,” said CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in an official notification dated July 12.

CBSE Board Exam Date 2024 Date And Time

Going by the past year’s trends, CBSE is expected to release CBSE datesheet 2024 in the month of December. However, the month mentioned(above here) is tentative. Neither the CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj nor the board officials has released CBSE subject-wise exam schedule.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024

How to Download the CBSE date sheet 2024? Step-by-Step Guide Here

The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course. Check step by step guide to download the date sheet. At present, the subject-wise CBSE date sheet has not been published.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link. Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

CBSE Admit Card For Regular Students

The CBSE roll numbers and admit cards would be released by the board; for more information, the students should check the official website .

CBSE Subject -Wise Sample Paper

CBSE has published the sample question papers for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 for students of classes 10 and 12. Along with the sample paper, the Board has also released the marking scheme. Students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination(next year) can access the sample papers by logging into the official website at . CBSE sample papers are designed to make students understand the actual board exam question paper format. By solving these papers, students become familiar with the structure of the exam, including the types of questions, marks distribution, and time constraints.

CBSE Board Exam Preparation Tips – Here’s What ChatGPT said!

We asked ChatGPT to provide preparation tips and strategies which will assist students in their initial phase. Here’s what ChatGPT said.

Understand the Syllabus: Begin by thoroughly understanding the CBSE board exam syllabus. It’s crucial to know what topics are included and excluded for each subject. Create a Study Schedule: Develop a well-organized study schedule that covers all subjects. Allocate more time to challenging subjects or topics. Stick to your schedule diligently. Prioritize Time Management: Time management is key. Practice solving previous years’ question papers and sample papers within the allotted time to improve your time management skills. Study Material Selection: Choose the right study materials and textbooks recommended by CBSE. Make sure you have access to the latest editions to stay updated. Take Notes: While studying, take concise and clear notes. This helps in quick revision before exams. Understand Concepts: Don’t just memorize; strive to understand the underlying concepts in each subject. This makes it easier to answer questions even if they are presented differently in the exam. Practice Regularly: Practice is essential. Solve problems, equations, and sample papers regularly to gain confidence and improve problem-solving skills. Seek Help When Needed: Don’t hesitate to ask your teachers or peers for help when you face difficulties with certain topics. It’s okay to seek clarification. Avoid Cramming: Avoid last-minute cramming. Instead, focus on consistent, daily study routines. Cramming can lead to stress and hinder your performance. Healthy Lifestyle: Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Get enough sleep, eat nutritious meals, and engage in regular physical activity. A healthy body supports a healthy mind. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, which helps in maintaining concentration and mental alertness. Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years’ question papers to get a sense of the exam pattern and the types of questions that can be expected. Mock Tests: Take full-length mock tests to simulate the exam experience. This helps in evaluating your progress and building stamina for the actual exam. Stay Stress-Free: Manage stress through relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. Avoid negative thinking and maintain a positive outlook. Revise Regularly: Regular revision is crucial. Review your notes and important topics at regular intervals to retain information effectively. Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated with any changes or updates from CBSE regarding exam dates or patterns. Exam Day Preparation: On the day of the exam, stay calm, and reach the exam center well before the reporting time. Carry all necessary documents and stationery. Read Instructions Carefully: Before you start answering the questions, read the instructions carefully to understand the format and requirements of the paper. Stay Confident: Believe in yourself and your preparation. Confidence can make a significant difference in your performance. Post-Exam Analysis: After each exam, analyze your performance objectively. Identify areas where you could have done better and make necessary adjustments for the next exam.

Remember that consistent effort and a focused approach are the keys to success in CBSE board exams. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

