CBSE Board Exams 2024: Subject-Wise Breakdown Of Marking Scheme For Class 10 And 12 Released, Here’s How You Can Check

CBSE has officially released the subject-wise break-up of the marks for the different subjects, both for class 10 and class 12. Here's how you can check by visiting the official website..

CBSE Releases Marking Scheme For Classes 10, 12

New Delhi: Students of classes 10 and 12, whose schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are eagerly waiting for the updates regarding the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2024. While the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Schedule and the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Schedule is still not out, the board has now released the subject-wise marking scheme for all subjects, for both classes 10 and 12. The pdf can be checked by visiting the official website- cbse.gov.in; the marking scheme has been released for 83 subjects in class 10 and for 121 subjects in class 12. How can you check the marking scheme released by the Board and what are the other important updates that students must know of..

CBSE Releases Official Subject-Wise Marks Breakdown

As mentioned earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise breakdown of marks for the different subjects, for both class 10 and 12. The official circular reads, “It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment and conduct of Theory Examinations, a list of subjects for Classes X and XII containing the following details is attached with this circular for information.”

CBSE Board Exams: Marks Breakdown For Classes 10 And 12

The official pdf that has been released by the board, mentions that the ‘maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 (One Hundred) with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and IA components as per the details given in the list.’ The marks breakdown pdf contains the following details-

Class Subject Code Subject Name Maximum Marks Theory Examination Maximum Marks Practical Examination Maximum Marks Project Assessment Maximum Marks Internal Assessment (IA) Whether External Examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment Whether practical answer-book will be provided by the Board Type of answer books that will be used in theory examinations

CBSE Marks Breakdown For Board Exams: How To Check

Follow the steps given below, to check the PDF uploaded by the Board with respect to the Class 10 and Class 12 subject-wise marks breakdown..

The first step is to visit the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in As soon as you visit the website, there will be several options on your screen; you have to click on the one that says ‘Main Website’ A new window will appear; here under the ‘Latest @CBSE’ head, you will see a link that says ‘Circular Regarding Bifurcation of Marks for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment Examination’; click on it. Now, you will be taken to the PDF that has the marks breakdown. For the direct link of the PDF, you can click here.

