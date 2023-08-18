Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: No Students Will be Allowed to Write Exams if Subjects Filled Incorrectly in LOC

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has issued a list 0f guidelines for filling up the 'List of Candidates(LOC)' forms.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has issued a list 0f guidelines for filling up the ‘List of Candidates(LOC)’ forms. According to the notice, the demographic details and the subjects offered by the students should be filled in correctly. The correct submission of these two details has the following benefits.

Exams are conducted smoothly and students do not face any problems before the examination.

passing documents are issued with correct details and students need not to face any problem later pertaining to the correctness of their data.

For conducting board examinations of classes X and XII, CBSE uses to collect the name of the students from the schools in the form of a list of candidates. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the board – https://www.cbse.gov.in.

What if LOC Form is filled incorrectly?

If schools and students fail to fill the subjects correctly in the ‘List of Candidates’ form, they will not be allowed to appear for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination 2024. “If wrong subjects are filled in, student will not be able to appear on the examination.” CBSE in an official website said.

Staff engaged for filling up of details should be made aware of the all the guidelines which are laid down in the said circular to avoid mistakes. Parents may also be briefed about the importance of correct data and the consequences if wrong data is submitted. Subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner.

No window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available. Uploading correct data is the responsibility of the school concerned. hence, make sure the data is corrected before its submission to the board.

For the academic session 2023-24, the activity of submission of data of eligible candidates through LOC will be available on the e-Pariksha link on the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in, from August 18. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

