CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Data Submission Last Date For Classes 9, 11 Extended; Check Important Points

CBSE has extended the last date for the submission of registration data for classes 9 and 11. Check more details regarding the same and other important points..

CBSE Extends Deadline For Registration Data Submission By Classes 9,11

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that their last date for the registration data submission by students of Classes 9 and 11 has been extended; this is for students who will be appearing for the 2023-24 Board Examinations. Earlier, the last date for registration data submission was October 25 for Classes 9 and 11 students but now, it is November 10. Till Nov 10, 2023 the students will be able to submit their registration data without any late fees. For the official announcement by the Board, the process for data submission and details regarding late fees, read further..

CBSE Extends Last Date For Submitting Registration Data

As mentioned earlier, the Board has extended the deadline for the submission of registration data by the students of classes 9 and 11 who will be appearing for the CBSE Board Exams in the academic year 2023-24. The official announcement regarding the extension of the date says, “Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data of Class 9, 11, 2023-24 has been extended.”

The board had earlier directed the schools and principals to make sure that the students who have been sponsored are their own regular and bona fide students; names of no bona fide students is left unregistered. The students sponsored by the schools must be in proportion to the number of teachers appointed in that particular school..

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Late Fee Details In Submission Of Registration Data

Eligible students must make a note that the date for submitting the registration data is extended up to November 10, 2023 and till this date, submission can be done without any late fee. If students of classes 9 and 11 miss this deadline, they will still be able to submit their registration data till November 18 but the board will take the late fee payment for data submission between November 11-18, 2023.

Registration Data Submission By Classes 9, 11 CBSE Students: Important Points

Students who have to submit their data, must know that CBSE has made this absolutely clear that students must not be from unaffiliated or unauthorised schools. It is mandatory for schools to first enter information on the OASIS portal. They must fill the full names of themselves (the candidate), mother, father or the guardian. While filling in the data, candidates must avoid using any kind of abbreviations. The abbreviations can cause problems for the students in the future.

