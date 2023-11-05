Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration For Class 9, 11 Ending Soon; Check Application Link, Fee Structure For Indian, Abroad Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the portal to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students.

CBSE Class 9th, 11th Registration 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the portal to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. As per the schedule, the registration for Classes 9 and 11 will conclude on November 10 (without a late fee). However, students can still get themselves registered between November 11 to 18, 2023, with a late fee. The registration of candidates will be conducted through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the Board’s website – .

Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class X and XII Board’s examinations in Session 2024-25, whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data. All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. After submission of registration data, no request for change of subject, admission in Classes IX and XI (except on transfer cases), and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the Board. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee. Check fee details for registration for Class 9 and Class 11.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Fee for Class 9 & 11

Fee Slab Registration Fee to be remitted per students in INR in India Registration Fee to be remitted per student in INR (Abroad) Class 9 Class 11 Class 9 Class 11 Without Late Fee 300 300 500 600 With Late Fee 2300 2300 2500 2600

As submission of the registration data by adhering to the schedule is very important, the schools are therefore requested to plan timely submission of data of the candidates. Apart from following the schedule, it is also important that the data filled in is absolutely correct. After submission of registration data, no request for change of subject, admission in Classes IX and XI (except on transfer cases), and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the Board. School will not change any record of any student available with the school, once his data has been submitted to CBSE on the registration portal.

“All CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. Schools must use the ‘Affiliation Number’ as a user ID, already available to them,” reads the official notice.

Schools are requested to fill in the full names of the candidate, mother, and father/guardian. Abbreviations should be avoided as these may create problems for the students in the future. Class IX/XI examinations must be conducted internally by the schools. Before payment of fee, schools can take the print of registration dats in the form of check list. Once fee is paid, final list of registration data will be printed, and no correction could be made in the online or offline mode thereafter.

