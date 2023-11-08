Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Students Of Classes 9, 11 MUST Do This Or Else You Will Not Be Able To Give Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2023: In case you are a school student then you must get yourself registered with the board for the upcoming examinations or else you will not be allowed to sit for them.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Registration

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is an important board with which, multiple schools across the country are affiliated. Students of the CBSE-affiliated schools are now preparing to give the CBSE Board Exams 2024 which will be held early next year. Ahead of the examinations, students of classes 9 and 11 must note that it is compulsory for them to register themselves. The last date for CBSE Registration without late fees, is November 10, 2023 which is just two days away. In case the students fail to get them registered, they will not be allowed to appear for the board exams. Know in detail, how you can register, what is the fee that you are supposed to pay for registration and the scheme of studies.

Class 9, 11 Students MUST Do This Or Else They Will Not Be Allowed To Give Exams

As mentioned earlier, the students of classes 9 and 11 must immediately register themselves with the board if they still haven’t because without this, the students will not be allowed to appear for the exams. The registration of candidates will be conducted through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the Board’s website – .

Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class X and XII Board’s examinations in Session 2024-25, whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data. All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. After submission of registration data, no request for change of subject, admission in Classes IX and XI (except on transfer cases), and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the Board. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee. Check fee details for registration for Class 9 and Class 11.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration Fee for Class 9 & 11

Fee Slab Registration Fee to be remitted per students in INR in India Registration Fee to be remitted per student in INR (Abroad) Class 9 Class 11 Class 9 Class 11 Without Late Fee 300 300 500 600 With Late Fee 2300 2300 2500 2600 “All CBSE affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission. Schools must use the ‘Affiliation Number’ as a user ID, already available to them,” reads the official notice. Schools are requested to fill in the full names of the candidate, mother, and father/guardian. Abbreviations should be avoided as these may create problems for the students in the future. Class IX/XI examinations must be conducted internally by the schools. Before payment of fees, schools can take the print of registration data in the form of a checklist. Once the fee is paid, the final list of registration data will be printed, and no correction can be made in the online or offline mode thereafter. Scheme of Studies Class IX and X is an integral course of two years. Students will study only those subjects in Class X, which they have studied in Class IX. Students have to offer a minimum 5 subjects as under. For more details and latest updates, you must visit the official website of CBSE.

