CBSE Board Exams 2026 postponement update: CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams scheduled for March 9, 10, 11 in war-hit Middle East regions, students to...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday postponed the Class 12 board exams scheduled on March 9, 10, and 11 in the Middle East region.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 postponement update: In view of the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday postponed the Class 12 board exams scheduled on March 9, 10, and 11 in the Middle East region. “Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East–Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone 12 exams on March 9, 10 and 11,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Why has the Central Board of Secondary Education postponed Class 12 board exams scheduled for March 9–11 in the Middle East?

For the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026, the board has notified that the examination scheduled for March 9, March 10, and March 11 will be postponed. Accordingly, the board will issue appropriate directions regarding the examinations scheduled from March 10, 2026. It is to be noted that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were postponed for Middle East nations, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Which war-affected Middle East countries will see the CBSE Class 12 exams postponed?

In an official statement, the Board stated, “This is continuation to the circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026 and

05.03.2026. After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for 09 March 2026 (Monday), 10 March 2026 (Tuesday) and 11.03.2026 (Wednesday) for Class XII. The new dates shall be announced later.

What instructions has the CBSE issued to schools and exam centres in conflict-hit regions?

According to the Circular-4, released on March 7, 2026, the 12th board examinations scheduled for Monday for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been postponed. All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides. India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

As the conflict marks a week, Trump said that the US had accomplished much more than anyone thought was possible.He said, “We’ve wiped out their (Iranian) navy, 44 ships. We’ve wiped out their air force, every plane. We’ve wiped out most of their missiles. You see the missiles aren’t coming much anymore. We’ve also hit their manufacturing areas where they make the missiles very hard. Their drone capacity is way down and we’ve hurt them where it hurts, including about every form of leadership you can have we’ve wiped out.

