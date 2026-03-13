Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams 2026 postponement update: Will CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams scheduled for March 16 in war-hit Middle East regions? Board to...

CBSE Board Exams 2026 postponement update: Will CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams scheduled for March 16 in war-hit Middle East regions? Board to…

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

CBSE Board Exam LIVE

CBSE Board Exams 2026 postponement update: Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and Middle East tensions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled board examinations in parts of the Middle East, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. According to the latest update, the CBSE Class 12th board examination has been postponed till March 16 in the Middle East regions.

Will CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams scheduled for March 16 in war-hit Middle East regions?

“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from 12 March 2026 (Thursday) to 16 March 2026 (Monday),” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The new dates shall be announced later.

What is the latest update?

For the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026, the board has notified that the examination scheduled from March 12 to March 16 will be postponed. Accordingly, the board will issue appropriate directions regarding the examinations scheduled from March 16, 2026 after reviewing the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday). “The Board will review the situation on 14 March 2026 (Saturday) and take appropriate decisions with regard to all remaining examinations scheduled from 16 March onwards,” reads the circular-5 published on March 9.

All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The development follows as the United States and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with some of the leader’s family members, Iran’s senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targetting Israel and US assets across the Middle East.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides. March 13 marks the fourteenth day of the ongoing conflict.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.