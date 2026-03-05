Home

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Will CBSE postpone Class 10th, Class 12th board exams in war-hit Middle East regions amid US-Israel-Iran war? Board to...

CBSE postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Gulf nations.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to make a big announcement regarding Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards in several parts of the Middle East. It is to be noted that the board on Tuesday (March 3) decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Gulf nations due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Will CBSE postpone Class 10th and Class 12th board exams in war-hit Middle East regions?

In an official statement, the Board stated the decision was taken “after a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East”. According to the Circular-2 issued on March 3, 2026, the examinations for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been deferred.

Later, the Board clarified that fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified at a later stage. Furthermore, CBSE stated that it will undertake another review of the evolving situation on Thursday, March 5, to assess whether examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards can proceed as planned. At present, neither CBSE Officials nor CBSE has released an official update related to this matter. Candidates are advised to go through the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in to check the latest updates.

