CBSE Board Exams 2026: Will CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams scheduled from March 9 in war-hit Middle East regions? Official notice awaited

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to make a big announcement regarding the Class 12th board examinations for Middle East regions.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: March 7 marks the eighth day of the ongoing war between US-Israel-Iran conflict. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has initiated the 23rd phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” deploying a new generation of missile technology against American regional bases and targets within the occupied territories, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Friday. Amid the escalating tensions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the CBSE Class 10th board examination scheduled to be held from March 7 to March 11, 2026. Examinations which were scheduled to be conducted on March 2, 3, 5, and 6 also remain cancelled.

For the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026, the board has notified that the examination scheduled for Saturday(March 7) will also be postponed. Accordingly, the board will issue appropriate directions regarding the examinations scheduled from March 9, 2026. It is to be noted that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were postponed in Gulf nations due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Will CBSE postpone Class 12th board exams in war-hit Middle East regions?

In an official statement, the Board stated, “In continuation of Circulars dated 01.03.2026 and 03.03.2026, and after a critical review of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), the Board has taken the following decisions.”

According to the Circular-3 issued on March 5, 2026, the 12th board examinations scheduled for today for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been postponed. All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

When will CBSE release the official update?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to make a big announcement regarding the Class 12th board examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards in several parts of the Middle East. It is to be noted that the board on Tuesday (March 3) decided to postpone the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Gulf nations due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Board clarified that fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified at a later stage. Furthermore, CBSE stated that it will review the situation on Saturday, 07 March 2026, and issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from Monday, 09 March 2026 onwards. At present, neither CBSE Officials nor CBSE has released an official update related to this matter. Candidates are advised to go through the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in to check the latest updates.

