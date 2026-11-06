CBSE Board Exam 2027: Big update for Class 10, 12 students, practical and internal exam dates ANNOUNCED; Check exam dates

CBSE has announced the practical examination and internal assessment schedule for Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the 2027 board exams. Check important dates, school-wise schedules and key instructions issued by the Board.

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CBSE Board Exams 2027: Big update for Class 10, 12 students, practical exam dates ANNOUNCED; Check exam dates, how to download pdf | Image: X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the 2027 board examinations. According to the latest notification, practical examinations and internal assessments for students studying in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026. The schedule covers the 2026-27 academic session.

However, students should note that these dates are only for winter-bound schools. CBSE has said that schools following the regular academic session will have a separate schedule. For these schools, practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments are scheduled to begin from January 1, 2027.

The announcement is important for students who are preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027, as practicals and internal assessments form an important part of their final results.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Practical exam dates

As per the announced schedule, winter-bound schools will have to complete practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments between November 9 and December 19, 2026.

For schools following the regular academic calendar, the assessment process is scheduled to start on January 1, 2027. Students should wait for the detailed instructions from their respective schools regarding their examination dates and subject-wise schedules.

CBSE has also asked schools to complete the assessment process within the given period and upload students’ marks on time. The Board has indicated that extensions beyond the prescribed deadline will not be considered.

CBSE practical examination 2026-27: Important details

Particulars Instructions issued by CBSE Practical examination dates November 9 to December 19, 2026 Applicable schools Winter-bound schools External examiners and observers Schools to contact respective regional offices for appointments, wherever required Photograph submission One group photograph of each batch through the app link provided by CBSE Regular-session schools Separate circular to be issued by CBSE

CBSE issues important instructions for schools

Along with announcing the dates, CBSE has issued several instructions to schools to ensure that practical examinations and internal assessments are conducted properly. Schools have been asked to prepare the final list of students appearing for the examinations. Only those students whose names have been submitted to the Board through the online List of Candidates (LOC) will be allowed to take part in the practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments.

For Class 10 students, the Internal Assessment will be conducted only once. Schools must complete the assessment and submit the marks of all eligible students within the prescribed timeline.

The Board has also instructed schools to contact their respective regional offices for the appointment of external examiners and observers wherever required.

Practical Exams to be held in multiple sessions

CBSE has also issued instructions regarding the number of students appearing for practical examinations.

If more than 30 students are scheduled to appear for a practical examination or project assessment, schools should arrange two or three sessions in a day, depending on the availability of laboratory facilities.

This arrangement is intended to ensure that students get sufficient time and facilities during their practical examinations.

Schools have also been directed to upload one group photograph of each batch appearing for practical examinations through the app link provided by CBSE. This will help the Board maintain records of the examination process.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2027: What students should know

Students should remember that the practical examination schedule is different from the theory examination timetable. The latest announcement does not provide subject-wise dates for the written board examinations.

Students appearing for the 2027 board examinations should stay in touch with their schools for updates about practical examinations, project submissions, internal assessments and other requirements.

They can also visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, to check the latest examination circulars and announcements.

The Board has asked schools to follow the prescribed schedule carefully so that all assessments and the uploading of marks are completed within the given time.