Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams BIG Update: Can students improve practical marks? Controller clears air, says they can…, schools may reschedule exams

CBSE Board Exams BIG Update: Can students improve practical marks? Controller clears air, says they can…, schools may reschedule exams

Responding to a query on whether students can improve their practical exam marks in the second attempt, the Controller clarified that, "In both Classes 10 and 12, there is no provision for improvement of marks in practical examinations. Improvement is allowed only for theory papers."

CBSE Board Exam Big Update

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced several changes, triggering numerous queries from students. The main concern of the students was whether they can improve their practical examination scores and what happens if a student misses a practical exam. In an interview with the Indian Express, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the board’s stance on cases where students are unable to appear for their practical examinations.

He stated, “CBSE has designed its online system in such a way that schools may either reschedule the examination or mark the student absent, depending on the situation.” He further added, “Accordingly, further action is taken by the school with due permission from the Board to address such issues, if any.”

Replying to a query about whether students can improve their practical examination marks in the second attempt, the Controller clarified, “In both Classes 10 and 12, there is no provision for improvement of marks in practical examinations. Improvement is allowed only for theory papers.”

The Controller also emphasized that notebook submission will play a crucial role in the internal assessment for Class 10 (2025–26). “Five marks are allotted for practical or laboratory work conducted throughout the year. Students must maintain proper records of this work. Practical assessment is continuous, and all activities listed in the syllabus must be completed. Therefore, notebook submission is important for internal assessment marks in Class 10,” he said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“In Class 10, candidates must obtain an overall 33 per cent marks (theory plus practical/internal assessment combined) in each subject to be declared pass,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.