Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check

CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf can be downloaded through the Board's official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check.

CBSE Board Exams 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) for the academic year 2023-24 soon on its website — cbse.gov.in. Once released, the students can download the CBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-24 pdf through the Board’s official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Trending Now

At this moment, it has been confirmed that the CBSE Board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024. A comprehensive subject-specific timetable will be made available in due course. Following the closure of the LOC submission process, the Central Board of Secondary Education is now set to initiate the essential processing steps. Subsequently, the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for both Class X and Class XII will be released. Here are the tentative dates and the expected timeline for the release of the CBSE Board Exam 2024 schedule.

You may like to read

CBSE Board Exams 2024 – CBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Release Date And Time

With the List of Candidates (LOC) processing currently in progress, the board is now gearing up to prepare the date sheet for the forthcoming board examinations. Following the usual timeline and schedule observed by the board, the date sheet is typically released approximately 60 days or two months prior to the commencement of the exams. In 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on December 29. Every year, lakhs of students register and appear for board examination.

FAQs: Has Officials or Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, Released CBSE Date sheet 2024?

No. While the Board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the complete and detailed schedule is yet to be released on its official website. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Notice PDF(Direct Link)

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Date Sheet Release Date And Time

Name of the Event Check Important Dates CBSE LOC Submission 2023 September 28, 2023 CBSE Datesheet Release Date And Time October – November, 2023(tentative) CBSE 10th, 12th Internal, Practical Exams (Winter Bound States) December 2023(tentative) CBSE 10th, 12th Internal, Practical Exams (Rest) January, 2024(tentative) CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Starts February 15, 2024(Confirmed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations) CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Ends April 10, 2024 CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Result to be announced soon, May(tentative)

NOTE: CBSE has not released any exact subject-wise date or time for the commencement of the examination. Please note this is just a tentative date. Neither CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Nor CBSE Officials have announced any date. The above dates are tentative in nature.

CBSE date sheet 2024: How to Download Class 10th, 12th timetable? Step-by-Step Guide Here

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for 2024 will be made available in the near future. You can refer to a step-by-step guide to download the date sheet once it is released.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link. Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES