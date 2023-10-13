By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Last Date to Submit Examination Form For Private Candidates Extended
CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII Examination 2023-24 till October 18, 2023. In other words, private candidates can fill CBSE Class 10th examination form 2023 and the CBSE Class 12th examination form 2023 without a late fee till October 18, 2023. The private students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.
“Considering various representations received from candidates, the schedule for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII examination for the conduct of examination for the session 2023- 24 has been extended,” CBSE in an official notification dated October 11 stated.
CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024 – Check Private Student Examination Form Registration Last Date
|Fee Slab
|Class
|Extended Scheduled Dates
|For Fee Payment
|Without late fee
|X, XII
|Till October 18, 2023
|Date of Finalization of data + 4 days
|With late fee
|X, XII
|October 19 to October 25, 2023
|Date of Finalization of data + 4 days
