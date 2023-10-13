Home

Education

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Last Date to Submit Examination Form For Private Candidates Extended

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Last Date to Submit Examination Form For Private Candidates Extended

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII Examination 2023-24 till

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII Examination 2023-24 till October 18, 2023. In other words, private candidates can fill CBSE Class 10th examination form 2023 and the CBSE Class 12th examination form 2023 without a late fee till October 18, 2023. The private students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

Trending Now

“Considering various representations received from candidates, the schedule for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII examination for the conduct of examination for the session 2023- 24 has been extended,” CBSE in an official notification dated October 11 stated.

You may like to read

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024 – Check Private Student Examination Form Registration Last Date

Fee Slab Class Extended Scheduled Dates For Fee Payment Without late fee X, XII Till October 18, 2023 Date of Finalization of data + 4 days With late fee X, XII October 19 to October 25, 2023 Date of Finalization of data + 4 days

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES