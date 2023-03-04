Home

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam on March 11; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: According to the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the Sanskrit examination will be conducted on March 11, 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exams are underway. According to the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the Sanskrit examination will be conducted on March 11, 2023. The exam is slated to begin at 10:30 PM and continue till 1:30 PM. Students can check the exam schedule, exam day guidelines, previous years’ sample papers, and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Sanskrit 3:00 hours

CBSE Board Exam Timing: Check Duration of Examination

The examination will be held for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Sample Paper Here

The maximum mark of the Sanskrit 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit sample question paper. The sample paper will help you analyze the level of preparedness. We are also providing you with previous three-year sample papers.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines, Checklist For Students Here

Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

Students are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.