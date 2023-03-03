Home

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Tomorrow; Important Guidelines, Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: According to the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the Science examination will be conducted tomorrow, March 4. Check team day guidelines and other details here.

the CBSE board has warned the schools that WhatsApp messages must not be used for communication with the board or any other official during the examination.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun the Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2023. According to the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2023, the Science examination will be conducted tomorrow, March 4. The exam is slated to begin at 10:30 PM and continue till 1:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. One can check the exam schedule, exam day guidelines, and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam Timing

The examination will be held for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration Saturday, March 04, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Science 3:00 hours

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines, Checklist For Students Here

The question paper consists of 39 questions in 5 sections.

All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice is provided in some questions. A student is expected to attempt only one of these questions.

Section A consists of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 30 to 50 words.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Answers to these questions should in the range of 50 to 80 words

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

When Will CBSE 10th Board Exam End?

The CBSE 10th board exam will end with the Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper Here

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper. The sample paper will help you analyze the level of preparedness. We are also providing you with previous three-year sample papers.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark of the Science 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

