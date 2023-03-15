Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Guidelines, Items Prohibited, Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Tomorrow; Check Guidelines, Items Prohibited, Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE class 12 Biology examination tomorrow, March 16, 2023.Check exam day guidelines and other details here.

The CBSE Class 12 biology examination paper will be conducted for a duration of three hours.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE class 12 Biology examination tomorrow, March 16, 2023. The examination will be held between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. In order to assist students in comprehending the exam format and marking scheme for the Class 12 biology exam, the Board released the sample paper and the marking scheme. The Board will conduct the Class 12th biology exam for 70 marks. Students must attempt all questions.

CBSE Board Exam Day, Date, Duration

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration THURSDAY, March 16, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Biology 3 hrs

CBSE Biology Board Exam Paper Pattern Here

The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory. Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each. There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn. The CBSE Class 12 biology examination paper will be conducted for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Biology Exam 2023: Documents Students Need to Carry

All students must bring their CBSE admit card and a photo ID to the exam hall. Without it, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or even sit for the exam. It should be noted that the CBSE board exam 2023 admit card will include information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth (only for class 10), mother’s name, father’s/guardian’s name, name of examination, name of exam centre, admit card ID, category of PwD, and subjects for examination.

Students must carry essential stationeries such as a pen, pencil, and ruler for making diagrams.

CBSE Biology Exam Sample Paper

CBSE CLASS 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

You may like to read

CBSE class 12 Biology Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22 Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020-21 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2019-20 –Direct link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2018-19 –Direct link

CBSE Biology Exam 2023: Prohibited Items

One must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card. All of the important instructions provided on the CBSE admit card must be read and followed by students. Additionally, they must read the updated guidelines for unfair practices.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.