CBSE Board Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it will soon launch a portal for schools to prepare and submit a list of candidates who will be appearing for next year's Class 10 and 12 board exams and registration of Class 9 and 11 students. The CBSE also informed that both the facilities will be made available soon.

As per the earlier notification, the CBSE said for the academic session 2021-22, the board will hold two examinations – term 1 and term 2/ year-end – as a one-time measure to address the issue of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The term 1 exam is proposed to be conducted in November/ December 2021 and term 2 or year-end exams in the month of March/ April 2022," the board said in an official notice.

In a fresh circular, the CBSE asked the schools to make necessary preparations so that both the list of candidates (LOC) and registration could be done within the stipulated time.

The CBSE in this regard has written a letter to the principals and heads of schools, and said, “Your cooperation in the matter is highly solicited for adhering to the time limit and to avoid last-minute rush at the end of the school.”

“It is desired from the schools to kindly make necessary preparations so that both LOC and registration could be done within schedule provided…advance preparations made by the schools will help them in submission of LOC and registration correctly,” CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.