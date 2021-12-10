CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday conducted the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2021. As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam began at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1 PM. Notably, the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam was held for 35 marks in offline mode. Soon after the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam was concluded, the experts in the subject matter have shared the answer key for the reference of the students. They can use the unofficial CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021 to calculate their probable marks. However, they need to verify their responses with the official CBSE answer key to get a more accurate calculation of marks.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Today: Students Must Know Key Things About Syllabus, Sample Paper, Question Pattern

The students must know that a total of 55 questions were asked in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper and they were required to attempt 45 questions in 90 minutes for a total of 35 marks.

In CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam today, there were three sections — Section A had 25 questions and students had to attempt any 20. And Section B had 24 questions and students had to attempt any 20. Moreover, in Section C, there were a total of 6 questions, including one case study and students had an option of attempting any 5.

This is just the provisional answer key, but the CBSE will provide CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Answer Key 2021 to respective exam centres to assist them in checking OMR sheets. After checking the OMR sheets using CBSE 12th physics answer key 2021, the exam centres will upload the correct options on the official website.

As per the feedback from the students and teachers, the Class 12 Physics paper as balanced, with a mix of easy and difficult questions. The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, with stress given on numerical based questions.

The below-given CBSE answer key are as per Times Now News.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2021-22: QP Code 055/1/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No Answer Q. No Answer 1 c 16 c 31 c 46 b 2 b 17 d 32 d 47 a 3 d 18 c 33 a 48 a 4 d 19 d 34 c 49 a 5 a 20 d 35 c 50 b 6 d 21 d 36 a 51 d 7 d 22 a 37 c 52 c 8 d 23 d 38 a 53 b 9 d 24 a 39 d 54 a 10 b 25 c 40 d 55 c 11 d 26 d 41 a 12 b 27 a 42 d 13 a 28 c 43 d 14 b 29 c 44 b 15 a 30 a 45 c

CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2021-22: QP Code 055/2/4

Q. No. Answer Q. No. Answer Q. No Answer Q. No Answer 1 c 16 a 31 c 46 a 2 b 17 a 32 a 47 a 3 d 18 d 33 b 48 c 4 d 19 d 34 d 49 d 5 a 20 a 35 c 50 a 6 c 21 c 36 b 51 a 7 b 22 c 37 b 52 b 8 d 23 c 38 b 53 c 9 d 24 c 39 c 54 b 10 a 25 a 40 d 55 c 11 d 26 a 41 c 12 a 27 c 42 a 13 c 28 d 43 b 14 a 29 a 44 d 15 d 30 c 45 d

Some teachers in their feedback said that an average students can expect a score around 30, while good students can score full marks. However, there were two to three ambiguous options in questions they said.