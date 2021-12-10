CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Friday conduct Class 12 Physics Exam 2021. According to the guidelines, the students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam. They need to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall. As per the exam schedule, the CBSE physics paper will be held from 11:30 AM and 1 PM in offline mode.Also Read - CBSE Makes Big Announcement For Students. Registration For Classes 9, 11 To Begin From Dec 15 | Details Here

Students must know that the CBSE will conduct Class 12 Physics paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. They will have to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. The exam will be held for 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2021: Check Question Pattern

As per the guidelines from the CBSE, there will be three sections in the class 12 physics question- section A with 25 questions, section B- 24 question, section C- 6 questions. However, there will be 40 mandatory questions for all to answer.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2021: Sample papers

As the students are preparing for the exam, they can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. They will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. They cannot use pencil and the use of it will be considered as unfair means.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2021: Marking scheme

Notably, there is no negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam and the board has already released the marking scheme on the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2021: Syllabus

The CBSE has already released the syllabus for Class 12 physics exam and they can download the CBSE term 1 Class 12 physics syllabus 2021-22 for practical and theory parts. The CBSE syllabus for class 12 physics 2021-22 comprises topics, marks distribution and list of practicals. The syllabus also includes electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effect of current & magnetism, electromagnetic induction & alternating currents.